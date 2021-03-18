Thomas Sandgaard delight as former Hull, Reading and Southampton boss Nigel Adkins takes Charlton job and club legend Johnnie Jackson set to stay as no 2
Charlton have appointed Nigel Adkins as their new manager – much to the delight of their owner Thomas Sandgaard. The former Hull, Reading and Southampton boss has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the League One club. Adkins has replaced Lee Bowyer, who resigned from his role at The Valley to take over at Birmingham earlier […]