The newly elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta has promised to do what he can to persuade Lionel Messi to stay at the club past the expiration of his current contract this summer. ❝I love you, and Barça also loves you.❞ — Joan Laporta's message to Leo #Messi pic.twitter.com/PZUOhgt5c9 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 17, 2021