Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham live updates, confirmed team news and match analysis
Published
Follow all the action right here at Tottenham take on Dinamo Zagreb in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash out in CroatiaFull Article
Published
Follow all the action right here at Tottenham take on Dinamo Zagreb in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash out in CroatiaFull Article
Follow all the action right here as Tottenham take on Dinamo Zagreb in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie