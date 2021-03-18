Skip Bayless: James Harden is officially even with LeBron in MVP race after 40-pt game at Pacers | UNDISPUTED

James Harden has been unstoppable in his first 27 games for the Brooklyn Nets. And in last night’s win against Indiana, he finished with another monster triple-double, scoring a season-high 40 points, handing out 15 assists, and grabbing 10 rebounds in 42 minutes. It was his sixth game for Brooklyn where he scored more than 30 points and dished out more than 10 assists. Harden led the short-handed Nets to their 13th win in their last 14 games. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Harden's performance this season and why he's catching up to LeBron James in the MVP discussion.