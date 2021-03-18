Only 8 positive tests ahead of NCAA tournament
The NCAA has completed more than 9,100 COVID-19 tests heading into the NCAA Tournament with only eight total positives among Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 personnel.Full Article
Oklahoma's De'Vion Harmon will miss the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament after testing positive for COVID-19