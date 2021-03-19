Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3? Khabib Nurmagomedov officially retires, with Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler scheduled for UFC 262 date
Khabib Nurmagomedov has officially retired, UFC president Dana White has confirmed. The lightweight champion leaves the sport on a 29-0 record with Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira set to fight for the vacant belt. He is per cent officially retired," White wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the two of them.