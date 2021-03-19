Liverpool face Real Madrid in Champions League last eight
Published
Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, while Manchester City will play Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea will face Porto.Full Article
Published
Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, while Manchester City will play Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea will face Porto.Full Article
Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City all secured their places in the Champions League quarter-finals to join Bayern Munich, PSG,..
It's time to hear from the Blues head coach after Chelsea secured a place in the last eight of the Champions League