Former Manchester United wonderkid Ravel Morrison training with Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday as Owls boss Darren Moore delivers transfer update
Published
Ravel Morrison is training with Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday ahead of a potential move. The former Manchester United wonderkid has been a free agent since mutually agreeing to leave Eredivisie minnows ADO Den Haag in January. The Star claim Morrison started training with Sheffield Wednesday on Friday morning. The Owls are nine points from Championship […]Full Article