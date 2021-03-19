Shannon Sharpe: LeBron James deserves more than 4 MVP awards | UNDISPUTED

LeBron James' quest for his 5th MVP continues after dropping 37 points in a 116-to-105 win over the Hornets last night. After the game, Kyle Kuzma said that LeBron should have won league MVP quote 'at least eight, nine, 10 times. Everybody knows that. The NBA MVP is a very political award.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and whether he deserves more than 4 MVP awards.