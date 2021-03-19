Tesla cars banned from China's military complexes on security concerns: sources
Tesla drivers must not park on military property; residents of military housing notified this week: sourcesFull Article
China has banned personnel from parking Teslas at military compounds, as well as the use of Tesla by people working at state..
People familiar with the effort cited concerns that Tesla cars could be a source of national security leaks.