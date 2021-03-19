Lawrence Okolie fight LIVE: UK start time, TV channel, live stream and undercard as ‘The Sauce’ takes on Krzysztof Glowacki for WBO title this weekend

Cruiserweight star Lawrence Okolie will get his shot at claiming the WBO world title this weekend when he faces off against Poland’s Krzysztof Glowacki. Okolie, the sparring partner of Anthony Joshua, obliterated Nikodem Jezewski in December on the undercard to AJ’s win over Kubrat Pulev. ‘The Sauce’ has already claimed British and European cruiserweight gold and […]