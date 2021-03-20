On Saturday, Guardiola’s side head to Goodison Park with an opportunity to reach the FA Cup semi-finals for the fourth time in the Catalan’s five-year reign.Full Article
Kevin De Bruyne urges Manchester City to ignore quadruple talk
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Man City keep quadruple dream alive - but Pep Guardiola’s men still face hurdles
Daily Star
Everton 0 Manchester City 2: Pep Guardiola's team left it late at Goodison Park as Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne both scored..
You might like
More coverage
Everton 0-2 Man City: Ilkay Gundogan & De Bruyne goals keep quadruple hopes alive
Late goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne keep Manchester City on course for a quadruple with an FA Cup quarter-final win..
BBC News
Man City keep quadruple hopes alive as Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne strike late on to see off Everton and advance to FA Cup semi-finals
Manchester City kept their quadruple hopes alive as Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne scored late on in a 2-0 win against Everton..
talkSPORT