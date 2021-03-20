Madness: Only 108 of 14.7M brackets still perfect
Published
There were 14.7 million brackets entered in ESPN's Tournament Challenge prior to the start of the NCAA tournament. After just 16 games, only 108 remain unblemished.Full Article
Published
There were 14.7 million brackets entered in ESPN's Tournament Challenge prior to the start of the NCAA tournament. After just 16 games, only 108 remain unblemished.Full Article
A lot of people had Ohio State going deep into the tournament
A lot of people had Ohio State going deep into the tournament