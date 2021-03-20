Virgil van Dijk has been out injured since October, but the Dutchman is planning a sensational return for the summer's Euros, much to the horror of Liverpool boss Jurgen KloppFull Article
Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool medics ‘horrified’ by Virgil van Dijk plan
