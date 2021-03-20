Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool medics ‘horrified’ by Virgil van Dijk plan

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool medics ‘horrified’ by Virgil van Dijk plan

Daily Star

Published

Virgil van Dijk has been out injured since October, but the Dutchman is planning a sensational return for the summer's Euros, much to the horror of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Full Article