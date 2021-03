Sevilla head coach Julen Lopetegui was thrilled to see goalkeeper Yassine Bounou make history with his last-gasp goal against Real Valladolid in LaLiga. Bounou scored an incredible 94th-minute equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw for visiting Sevilla at Valladolid on Saturday. Seeking a late leveller, Sevilla sent goalkeeper Bounou forward and the Morocco international smashed […]