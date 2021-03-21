Ricky Hatton, Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren lead tributes as former super-middleweight Lee Noble dies aged just 33 after long battle with cancer
Tributes have poured in for boxer Lee Noble who lost his battle with cancer at the age of 33. It was confirmed Noble sadly passed away surrounded by close friends and family on Sunday morning. The former middleweight and super-middleweight contender was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2014 and confirmed he had terminal brain cancer two […]Full Article