NBA fines Raptors coach Nick Nurse $50,000 for throwing mask, directing profanity at refs
Published
The NBA fined Raptors coach Nick Nurse $50,000 for throwing his facemask behind the scorer's table and directing profanity toward game officials
Published
The NBA fined Raptors coach Nick Nurse $50,000 for throwing his facemask behind the scorer's table and directing profanity toward game officials
Raptors coach Nick Nurse was fined $50,000 by the NBA for throwing his facemask behind the scorer's table and toward the stands,..
The NBA has fined Toronto coach Nick Nurse $50,000 US for throwing his facemask behind the scorer's table and toward the stands,..