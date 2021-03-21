NBA fines Raptors coach Nick Nurse $50,000 for throwing mask, directing profanity at refs

NBA fines Raptors coach Nick Nurse $50,000 for throwing mask, directing profanity at refs

USATODAY.com

Published

The NBA fined Raptors coach Nick Nurse $50,000 for throwing his facemask behind the scorer's table and directing profanity toward game officials

Full Article