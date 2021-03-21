Juventus make Cristiano Ronaldo transfer decision amid Real Madrid rumour links as Portugal superstar facing first trophyless season since 2009/10
Published
Cristiano Ronaldo will be staying at Juventus, the club’s chief football officer Fabio Paratici has confirmed. Speculation has surrounded the future of the Portuguese superstar who has been linked with a return to Real Madrid following Juve’s Champions League exit. The 36-year-old joined Juventus for £99.2million in 2018 after scoring 450 goals in 438 appearances for […]Full Article