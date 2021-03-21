Son Heung-min is no longer part of the South Korea squad ahead for their friendly against Japan on Thursday due to injuryFull Article
South Korea confirm Son Heung-min to miss Japan friendly due to hamstring issue
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Jose Mourinho fires Son Heung-min warning to South Korea after injury at Arsenal
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho does not want injured star Son Heung-min flying halfway across the world to play a friendly against..
Daily Star