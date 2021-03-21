Leicester City 3-1 Man Utd: Foxes into FA Cup semi-finals
Published
Leicester City move into the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1981-82 as they eliminate Manchester United at King Power Stadium.Full Article
Published
Leicester City move into the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1981-82 as they eliminate Manchester United at King Power Stadium.Full Article
The FA Cup semi-final draw took place during Leicester and Man Utd's quarter-final showdown on Sunday evening, with Chelsea, Man..
Thomas Tuchel's Blues strolled into the semi-finals with a 2-0 win against Sheffield United and will now find out who they play..