Getting to Know You with Nikita Mazepin & Mick Schumacher
Two rookies fresh into F1! It's time to get to know our 2021 drivers Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher a little bit better.Full Article
Mar.26 - Gunther Steiner admits that Haas' two rookie drivers for 2021 are "not great friends". It has been a tumultuous pre-season..
THURSDAY, 25 MARCH, 1600 HOURS LOCAL TIME Nicholas Latifi (Williams) George Russell (Williams) Nikita Mazepin (Haas) Mick..