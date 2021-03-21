F1 Bahrain Test #3 by Scarbs & Windsor: Alpine, Aston, Alpha, Alfa & Haas

In the final part of our F1 Bahrain test trilogy, Craig Scarborough and Peter Windsor look at the Alpine-Renault, Aston Martin-Mercedes, Alpha Tauri-Honda, Alfa Romeo-Ferrari and Haas-Ferrari teams.

