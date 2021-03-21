Tottenham climb to sixth in Premier League table as Harry Kane stars in crucial win for under-fire boss Jose Mourinho against Aston Villa
Tottenham bounced back from their shock Europa League exit with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday. Goals from Carlos Vinicius and Harry Kane either side of half-time gave under-fire manager Jose Mourinho a much-needed victory. Tottenham crashed out of the Europa League on Thursday as the Croatian side overturned a two-goal deficit to