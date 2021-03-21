No. 11 Syracuse upends No. 3 West Virginia in March Madness to advance to Sweet 16
Syracuse is once again in the Sweet 16 after the No. 11 seed Orange knocked off No. 3 West Virginia. Buddy Boeheim led the way with 25 points.
