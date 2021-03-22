With the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers knocking off the top-seeded Illinois Fighting Illini, Mark Titus and Tate Frazier discuss Loyola-Chicago's defensive approach. Hear why they think defensively-proficient teams like Loyola-Chicago will be the big winners of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.Full Article
Loyola-Chicago's run shows 2021 is the year of defensive-minded teams | TITUS & TATE
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Loyola-Chicago’s run shows 2021 is the year of defensive-minded teams | TITUS & TATE
With the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers knocking off the top-seeded Illinois Fighting Illini, Mark Titus and Tate Frazier discuss..
FOX Sports