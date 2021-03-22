Mar.22 - Sergio Perez is wise to "take some pressure off" ahead of his first season with Red Bull, according to his high-profile teammate Max Verstappen. The highly experienced Mexican has been drafted into the lineup to push Verstappen harder, but Perez has notably been playing down his expectations. When asked where he thinks 31-year-old.....check out full post »Full Article
Verstappen thinks Perez will be up to speed right away
Marko questions Perez's 'five race' prediction to get up to speed
Mar.17 - Dr Helmut Marko does not think Red Bull newcomer Sergio Perez will need five races to start driving and racing his 2021..
F1's Red Bull debuts new car on track
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez try out the new Red Bull Formula One car at Silverstone ahead of the new season.
Red Bull F1 team reveal their potential Mercedes-beater
Red Bull reveal their car for the 2021 Formula One season.
