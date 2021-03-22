Rockets coach Stephen Silas has crushing interview after team's 20th consecutive loss
First-year Rockets coach Stephen Silas struggled for words as he tried to describe Houston's franchise-record 20-game losing streak.
Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas was visibly upset when addressing the media following the 20th straight loss by the team...
The Rockets are one of just eight teams in NBA history to lose 20 games in a row