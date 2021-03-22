Tottenham star Harry Kane is ‘world’s best striker’ and ‘better than Erling Haaland’ as two forwards are linked with mega-money transfer to Manchester United
Published
Tottenham superstar Harry Kane is the world’s best striker and ‘better than Erling Haaland’, Paul Merson has claimed amid reports linking both forwards with a transfer to Manchester United. Kane netted for Spurs as they bounced back from their week from hell with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday night. Jose Mourinho’s […]Full Article