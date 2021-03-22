News24.com | Aussie Matt Jones breaks 7-year drought with Honda Classic victory
Australia's Matt Jones powered to the second PGA Tour title of his career with a five-shot victory at the Honda Classic in Florida.Full Article
It had been seven years since Matt Jones won on golf’s biggest tour and a year since he has seen his coach. But he’s ready for..
Australia's Matt Jones fired a bogey-free nine-under par 61 to match the course record at PGA National and grab the lead after the..