Shannon Sharpe reacts to LeBron James’ ankle injury & whether it was clean or dirty | UNDISPUTED

LeBron James is out indefinitely after suffering a high-ankle sprain during the Los Angeles Lakers 99-94 loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday afternoon. After the game, Montrezl Harrell said that Atlanta defender Solomon Hill wasn’t doing a real basketball play when LeBron got hurt, causing Hill to defend himself on twitter: 'I would never disrespect the game and take a player out purposely... he knows that. That’s all that matters to me. Praying for a speedy recovery.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about LeBron's injury.