Skip & Shannon react to LaMelo Ball's potential season-ending wrist injury | UNDISPUTED

Rookie of the Year frontrunner LaMelo Ball could miss the rest of the season after fracturing his wrist during the Charlotte Hornets loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. Ball will be meeting with a specialist early this week to confirm the timetable, but if his season is over, he will end the year with averages of 16-6-and-6 and leave Charlotte as the projected 8-seed in the playoffs. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about LaMelo's injury.