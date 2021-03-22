Mike Tyson-Evander Holyfield fight in jeopardy, 'negotiations at a standstill'
Published
A fight between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield is in danger of falling through because contract negotiations have hit impasse, the two sides said.
Published
A fight between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield is in danger of falling through because contract negotiations have hit impasse, the two sides said.
Welp, sounds like Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield is dead ... Evander's camp says negotiations for a 3rd fight between the boxing..