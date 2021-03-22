Man City line-up Southampton striker Danny Ings as Erling Haaland alternative in Sergio Aguero replacement bid – why that’s good news for Liverpool
Published
Man City are reportedly interested in signing Danny Ings as a potential successor to Sergio Aguero this summer. Aguero’s contract is up this summer and the Premier League leaders are said to be looking at replacements. Sky Sports claim the Southampton striker Ings is seen as an ‘attainable’ option with Erling Haaland’s value at more than […]Full Article