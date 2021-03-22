Scarlets 41-36 Connacht: Scarlets fight back to earn Champions Cup spot
Published
Scarlets will play in the Champions Cup next season after fighting back from 33-12 down to beat Connacht in their final Pro14 game of the season.Full Article
Published
Scarlets will play in the Champions Cup next season after fighting back from 33-12 down to beat Connacht in their final Pro14 game of the season.Full Article
Keep up to date with all the action as the Scarlets look to secure their place in next year's European Champions Cup