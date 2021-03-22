Details emerge from bicycle crash that left Shawn Bradley paralyzed
Shawn Bradley's bike may have collided with a passing car, causing him to hit the rear of a parked car and flip over, according to a police report.
Shawn Bradley, the former NBA player who appeared in the original “Space Jam” movie, has been left paralyzed after a January..
