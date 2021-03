Renault opted to rebrand its works F1 team as Alpine ahead of the 2021 season as part of a wider overhaul of the group’s brands and car companies.

The Alpine name will make its official F1 debut this weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix, led by drivers Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon.

The rebrand marked the latest big change for the Enstone-based squad, which has served on-and-off ...Keep reading