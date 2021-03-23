Danny Ings a ‘tremendous human being’ and could stay loyal to Southampton as striker warned over playing time at Man City – ‘A transfer could backfire’
Published
Danny Ings could snub reported interest from Man City and stay loyal to Southampton, a former teammate has told talkSPORT. And the striker has been warned a transfer to the Premier League leaders could ‘backfire’ after reviving his career in a Saints shirt. The England international has been linked with a stunning summer move to […]Full Article