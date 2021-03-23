Mike Silver spoke on Monday about the potential of a restructuring on Aaron Rodgers' contract with the Green Bay Packers. Colin Cowherd responds to what this news means, and why the veteran quarterback shouldn't have to do Packers any solids here. Hear why Colin thinks Rodgers should be a little cynical of Green Bay.Full Article
Colin Cowherd: 'Aaron Rodgers doesn't owe Green Bay any favors' | THE HERD
