Moussa Dembele collapses during Atletico Madrid training sparking panic among players and medical staff – but ‘no serious concern’ over ex-Celtic star
Moussa Dembele sparked panic among Atletico Madrid players and staff after collapsing during training on Tuesday. The Frenchman, who is thankfully now OK, appeared to lose consciousness while stretching his hamstrings and fell motionless on the pitch in distressing footage caught on camera. Players rushed over to assist the 24-year-old, as did medical staff, who […]Full Article