Deshaun Watson's attorney calls allegations of sexual misconduct 'completely false'
Published
Rusty Hardin, who is Deshaun Watson's attorney, called allegations that Watson forced a woman to commit a sexual act "completely false."
Published
Rusty Hardin, who is Deshaun Watson's attorney, called allegations that Watson forced a woman to commit a sexual act "completely false."
The attorney for Deshaun Watson on Tuesday said in a statement that "any allegation" that the Houston Texans quarterback "forced a..
Multiple lawsuits from massage therapists alleging sexual misconduct by Texans' Deshaun Watson are a stark contrast to the image..