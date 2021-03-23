Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco signing with Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl 47 MVP Joe Flacco will serve as the backup to starting QB Jalen Hurts after reaching a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles are signing veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to be the backup for Jalen Hurts.
