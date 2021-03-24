Marko plays down Red Bull Racing's new fuel mix

Marko plays down Red Bull Racing's new fuel mix

F1-Fansite

Published

Mar.24 - Dr Helmut Marko has played down his own camp's boasts about its Formula 1 fuel for the new season. A week ago, Red Bull put out a press release announcing that ExxonMobil had produced a new fuel for the Honda-powered teams in 2021. The new fuel "focuses on delivering improved power, performance and.....check out full post »

Full Article