Shannon Sharpe: LeBron has to be wise about injury to not jeopardize Lakers’ postseason | UNDISPUTED

Despite the Los Angeles Lakers saying LeBron James would be out indefinitely after suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Hawks this past weekend, internally, players and coaches are expecting to miss the MVP candidate for about a month. The Lakers lost their third straight game last night and could see their playoff seeding slide as they play without Anthony Davis for a few more weeks too. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about what LeBron's absence means for the Lakers.