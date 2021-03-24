Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder takes step toward buying remaining shares of franchise
NFL finance committee approves Snyder's request for waiver that would allow him to incur additional debut to buy out minority owners.
Dan Snyder will seek approval from NFL owners to take on $450 million in debt to buy the remaining 40.5% of the club shares for..
Snyder is now expected to own 100 percent of the Washington franchise