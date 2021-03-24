Shannon Sharpe: I don't know how Green Bay can move off Aaron Rodgers after MVP season I UNDISPUTED
Published
The Green Bay Packers did not adjust Aaron Rodgers' contract last week, making it easier for them to move on from their franchise quarterback despite earning a $7 million roster bonus. It also led to reports that Rodgers wants reassurance from Green Bay that he won't be a 'lame duck' quarterback this season. Shannon Sharpe explains why Green Bay should not move on from Rodgers.Full Article