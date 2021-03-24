Cousin Sal decides if Baylor is a good bet to make Final Four | FOX BET LIVE

The Baylor Bears are favored to win their region, making it their first Final Four appearance since 1950. They'll face off against the No. 5 seed Villanova Wildcats for their chance to make it into the Elite Eight, and will later have to face either the Arkansas Razorbacks or the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles. Cousin Sal and the rest of the Fox Bet Live crew decide which of these teams have the best odds to win the South, and make the Final Four.