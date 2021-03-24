Patriots player Justin Herron honored for helping stop a sexual assault in Arizona
Published
Tempe police honored Justin Herron, an offensive lineman for the New England Patriots, and Phoenix resident Murry Rogers for saving the woman.
Published
Tempe police honored Justin Herron, an offensive lineman for the New England Patriots, and Phoenix resident Murry Rogers for saving the woman.
Justin Herron Saved a Retired School Teacher From Sexual Assault .
The New England Patriots offensive lineman is being called..
NFL player Justin Herron held a press conference after helping save a retired schoolteacher from an attempted sexual assault in..