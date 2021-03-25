Premier League could seek permission from government to allow fans in stadiums early as EFL remains unsure over attendance for Carabao Cup final
The Premier League will consider asking the government allow fans to attend top-flight matches before May 17, talkSPORT understands. Under Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s current road map out of lockdown, Premier League clubs will be permitted to host 10,000 supporters for the final day of top-flight action this season. At least one club have voiced […]Full Article