England vs San Marino: Lee Dixon reveals he ‘burst out laughing’ when Stuart Pearce blunder handed minnows famous goal in 1993 World Cup qualifier
Published
Former England international Lee Dixon admitted he couldn’t help but laugh after San Marino scored that infamous goal against Three Lions back in their 1993 World Cup qualifier. England host the minnows at Wembley on Thursday night in the first match of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, and Gareth Southgate’s man will be hoping […]Full Article