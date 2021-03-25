Shannon Sharpe: Lakers would benefit more from Andre Drummond rather than pursuing Kyle Lowry | UNDISPUTED

The Toronto Raptors are expected to move on from Kyle Lowry before today’s 3pm eastern trade deadline, and while the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers are considered the frontrunners, Woj warned everyone yesterday 'don’t rule out the Lakers trading for Lowry.' While it’s hard to see how the Los Angeles Lakers could afford Lowry’s 30 million dollar salary, his presence would help bridge the gap until LeBron James and Anthony Davis get healthy in Hollywood. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Lakers interest in Kyle Lowry.